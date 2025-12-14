John Cena signs off his WWE career in shocking fashion
- WWE legend John Cena has brought to an end his storied career on Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington DC.
- In front of a partisan crowd, the 17-time world champion faced Austrian star Gunther in his last match.
- The epic back-and-forth contest between the pair looked to be tilting in Cena’s favour; however, he shockingly tapped out after being unable to overcome Gunther’s relentless sleeper hold, much to the dismay of the vocal and unhappy crowd.
- After the match, Cena symbolically left his shoes, armband and wristbands in the ring to indicate that he has retired from wrestling, while being applauded by his peers.
- As he walked away from the ring for the final time, Cena spoke to the camera telling his fans: “It has been a pleasure serving you all these years, thank you.”