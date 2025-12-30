Jofra Archer named in England’s T20 World Cup squad despite Ashes injury blow
- England have announced their T20 World Cup squad, including injured pace bowler Jofra Archer, a calculated risk for the tournament.
- Uncapped fast bowler Josh Tongue has been called up to the squad following impressive performances, notably as the top wicket-taker in last season’s Hundred.
- Jamie Smith was omitted from the squad despite a strong T20 international appearance, with his difficult Test series in Australia likely influencing the decision.
- Harry Brook will captain the squad, which also features Ben Duckett, and they are set to face Bangladesh, West Indies, Italy, and Nepal in Group C.
- Archer is expected to recover from a left side strain he suffered in the Ashes by the tournament's start in February, with Brydon Carse travelling as an understudy for the preceding bilateral tour of Sri Lanka.