Jofra Archer named in England’s T20 World Cup squad despite Ashes injury blow

England finally, finally win an Ashes Test in Australia for first time in 15 years
  • England have announced their T20 World Cup squad, including injured pace bowler Jofra Archer, a calculated risk for the tournament.
  • Uncapped fast bowler Josh Tongue has been called up to the squad following impressive performances, notably as the top wicket-taker in last season’s Hundred.
  • Jamie Smith was omitted from the squad despite a strong T20 international appearance, with his difficult Test series in Australia likely influencing the decision.
  • Harry Brook will captain the squad, which also features Ben Duckett, and they are set to face Bangladesh, West Indies, Italy, and Nepal in Group C.
  • Archer is expected to recover from a left side strain he suffered in the Ashes by the tournament's start in February, with Brydon Carse travelling as an understudy for the preceding bilateral tour of Sri Lanka.
