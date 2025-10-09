Joe Root issues ‘bring the urn home’ rallying cry ahead of Ashes
- Joe Root believes England are ready to end their decade-long Ashes drought in Australia and "bring the urn home".
- England last won an Ashes series Down Under in 2010-11 and have not triumphed in any Ashes series since 2015.
- Root himself has never scored a century in Australia across 14 attempts and has yet to win a match in the country.
- He dismisses the Australian media's focus on his personal century drought as a distraction from the team's wider goal.
- Root expressed confidence in Ben Stokes' fitness and leadership, highlighting his tireless preparation to be at his peak for the series.