Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Joe Root issues ‘bring the urn home’ rallying cry ahead of Ashes

Video Player Placeholder
Starc backs captain Cummins to be an Ashes force despite limited preparation
  • Joe Root believes England are ready to end their decade-long Ashes drought in Australia and "bring the urn home".
  • England last won an Ashes series Down Under in 2010-11 and have not triumphed in any Ashes series since 2015.
  • Root himself has never scored a century in Australia across 14 attempts and has yet to win a match in the country.
  • He dismisses the Australian media's focus on his personal century drought as a distraction from the team's wider goal.
  • Root expressed confidence in Ben Stokes' fitness and leadership, highlighting his tireless preparation to be at his peak for the series.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in