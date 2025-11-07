Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

Joe Marler’s Celebrity Traitors exit leaves England rugby squad stunned

Moment Nick Mohammed turns on Joe Marler in final Traitors banishment
  • Former England rugby international Joe Marler reached the final of Celebrity Traitors, where he was a popular and savvy Faithful.
  • Marler led the charge against Traitor Jonathan Ross and believed Alan Carr and Cat Burns were accomplices.
  • In a dramatic twist, Marler's closest ally, comedian Nick Mohammed, turned against him at the last moment.
  • This unexpected betrayal secured Carr's surprise victory in the show, much to the shock of England rugby players watching.
  • Carr, who revealed himself as a Traitor, won £87,500 and announced he would donate the prize money to a children's cancer charity.
