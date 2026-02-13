Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thank you for registering

Jim Ratcliffe slammed by Maro Itoje after anti-immigration remarks

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been slammed by England rugby captain Maro Itoje (Jacob King/PA)
  • England rugby captain Maro Itoje strongly criticised comments made by Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding immigration, labelling them "ridiculous" and "wrong".
  • Sir Jim stated earlier this week that the UK has been "colonised" by immigrants, but has since apologised for causing offence.
  • Itoje, who is of Nigerian descent, expressed his dismay, asserting that Ratcliffe's remarks were "so far from the truth".
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also contributed to the debate, suggesting that embracing other cultures is crucial for fostering a "better society".
  • Ratcliffe's initial comments drew widespread criticism from political figures and are being reviewed by the Football Association.
