Ex-Anthony Joshua foe to fight British heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma
- British heavyweight Moses Itauma will fight American Jermaine Franklin on 24 January at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena.
- Franklin, 32, has a professional record of 24-2, with his only defeats coming against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.
- The 20-year-old Itauma will aim to maintain his unbeaten record and progress towards a world-title shot.
- This upcoming bout follows Itauma's emphatic stoppage victory against Dillian Whyte in August.
- Itauma's return to the ring was delayed after his previously scheduled December fight was cancelled.