Jenson Button set to retire after final race
- Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula One world champion, has announced his retirement from professional racing.
- His final competitive event will be the 8 Hours of Bahrain endurance race this weekend.
- Button has been competing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) for Hertz Team Jota since his F1 retirement in 2016.
- He cited his increasingly busy life and the desire to spend more time with his young children as reasons for stepping away.
- Button confirmed he will continue to race his own classic cars in future events, enjoying the mechanical aspect of older vehicles.