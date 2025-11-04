Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jenson Button set to retire after final race

Former F1 champion Jenson Button breaks Guinness World Record reflex challenge
  • Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula One world champion, has announced his retirement from professional racing.
  • His final competitive event will be the 8 Hours of Bahrain endurance race this weekend.
  • Button has been competing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) for Hertz Team Jota since his F1 retirement in 2016.
  • He cited his increasingly busy life and the desire to spend more time with his young children as reasons for stepping away.
  • Button confirmed he will continue to race his own classic cars in future events, enjoying the mechanical aspect of older vehicles.
