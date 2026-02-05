JD Vance’s message to Team USA as he arrives in Milan with pregnant wife and children
- Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Milan to lead the US delegation for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and his pregnant wife Usha and their children are with him.
- Vance shared a message for US athletes after landing in Italy, telling them, the Olympics “is one of the few things that unites the entire country.”
- He said his wife isn’t a sports fan but “obsessively makes us watch the Olympics” every two years, evidence that the competition “really brings the country together. Everybody is rooting for you guys and everybody's cheering for you.”
- His trip combines sports diplomacy with visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan to support a peace agreement brokered by the White House.
- The week-long trip is one of few international engagements for Vance this year, as the administration focuses on domestic issues ahead of midterm elections.
