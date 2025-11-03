Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jannik Sinner regains World No 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz after Paris Masters triumph

PARÍS
PARÍS (AP)
  • Jannik Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime to win the Paris Masters title, reclaiming the World No 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.
  • The 24-year-old Italian secured his first Paris title with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory, notably without dropping a single set throughout the tournament.
  • Sinner extended his impressive winning streak to 26 matches on indoor hard courts, marking his fifth Masters championship and 23rd career title.
  • Despite Sinner's victory, Carlos Alcaraz remains the favourite to finish as the year-end World No 1, holding a 1,050-point lead ahead of the ATP Finals in Turin.
  • For Auger-Aliassime, the loss meant missing an automatic spot at the ATP Finals, though he advanced in the qualification standings.
