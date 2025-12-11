Jamie Vardy achieves historic feat after swapping Leicester for Serie A
- Jamie Vardy has become the first Englishman to win the Serie A Player of the Month award.
- Vardy left Leicester City following their relegation to the Championship in the summer after 13 years at the club.
- He joined Serie A side Cremonese and has now won the Player of the Month award for November.
- Vardy’s only league goal in November came in a 2-1 defeat by Juventus on 1 November.
- Vardy will turn 39 next month, but has helped Cremonese into ninth place in the Serie A table.