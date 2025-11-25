Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jamie Carragher drops verdict on Arne Slot’s position at Liverpool amid crisis

Liverpool have lost six of their last seven league games under Arne Slot
Liverpool have lost six of their last seven league games under Arne Slot (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
  • Jamie Carragher suggested Liverpool manager Arne Slot does not have the same "unconditional love" as his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.
  • Carragher dismissed early speculation regarding Slot's future on Monday Night Football, despite the club's recent poor run of form.
  • Liverpool suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, marking their sixth loss in the last seven Premier League fixtures, and they are now 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.
  • Carragher criticised Mohamed Salah for his lack of leadership during the team's difficult period, contrasting him with captain Virgil van Dijk.
  • He stated that Salah typically only speaks publicly after good performances or during contract discussions, and urged him to step up as a leader.
