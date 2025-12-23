Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major upset at Darts World Championship as seventh seed is knocked out

Ricky Evans celebrates defeating seventh seed James Wade at the PDC World Championship
Ricky Evans celebrates defeating seventh seed James Wade at the PDC World Championship (John Walton/PA)
  • Ricky Evans caused a major upset by defeating seventh seed James Wade 3-2 in a dramatic second-round match at the PDC World Championship, despite missing seven match darts.
  • Wade, a four-time World Championship semi-finalist, became the highest-ranked player to be eliminated from the tournament so far.
  • Gabriel Clemens advanced to the next round by upsetting 31st seed Wessel Nijman with a 3-0 victory.
  • Second seed Luke Humphries delivered a dominant performance, beating veteran Paul Lim 3-0, while Kevin Doets ended Kenyan hero David Munyua's impressive run with a 3-0 win.
  • Other notable results included Madars Razma beating Darren Beveridge 3-1, Gian van Veen defeating Alan Soutar 3-1, and Nathan Aspinall securing a 3-0 victory over Leonard Gates.
