Guardiola makes goalkeeper decision ahead of Carabao Cup final
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that backup goalkeeper James Trafford will start in the upcoming Carabao Cup final.
- Trafford impressed in the semi-final victory against Newcastle, making several key saves.
- City will compete against Arsenal in the final at Wembley on 22 March, a repeat of the 2017/18 final which City won.
- New January signing Marc Guehi is ineligible to play in the final due to competition rules requiring registration before the semi-final first leg.
- Guardiola expressed his bewilderment and frustration regarding Guehi's ineligibility, questioning the rule given the club's investment in the player.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks