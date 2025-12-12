British star drops verdict on Jake Paul’s brutal sparring for Anthony Joshua fight
- British cruiserweight champion Viddal Riley has offered insights into Jake Paul's sparring sessions ahead of his heavyweight bout with Anthony Joshua.
- Riley believes Paul is "getting beat up a lot" in sparring, evidenced by injuries like a black eye and broken nose from sessions with Lawrence Okolie and Frank Sanchez.
- Despite the tough sparring, Riley suggests this is building Paul's confidence in his ability to withstand a beating.
- The professional contest between Paul and Joshua is scheduled for 19 December at Miami’s Kaseya Center.
- Riley, whose management company was founded by Joshua, unequivocally predicts that Joshua will dominate Paul in the fight.