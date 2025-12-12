Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British star drops verdict on Jake Paul’s brutal sparring for Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul has been in tough sparring sessions ahead of his fight with Anthony Joshua (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jake Paul has been in tough sparring sessions ahead of his fight with Anthony Joshua (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
  • British cruiserweight champion Viddal Riley has offered insights into Jake Paul's sparring sessions ahead of his heavyweight bout with Anthony Joshua.
  • Riley believes Paul is "getting beat up a lot" in sparring, evidenced by injuries like a black eye and broken nose from sessions with Lawrence Okolie and Frank Sanchez.
  • Despite the tough sparring, Riley suggests this is building Paul's confidence in his ability to withstand a beating.
  • The professional contest between Paul and Joshua is scheduled for 19 December at Miami’s Kaseya Center.
  • Riley, whose management company was founded by Joshua, unequivocally predicts that Joshua will dominate Paul in the fight.
