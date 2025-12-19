Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jake Paul reveals brutal injury sustained in sparring ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua weigh-in ahead of bout
  • Jake Paul has stated his broken nose has worsened during his sparring sessions in preparation for his fight against Anthony Joshua.
  • The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been sparring with larger heavyweights, including Frank Sanchez and Lawrence Okolie, sustaining further injuries such as a black eye.
  • Paul is scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, in a professional heavyweight contest in Miami on 19 December.
  • The bout will consist of eight three-minute rounds, allowing knockouts, with both fighters wearing standard 10oz gloves.
  • Paul, who holds a 12-1 professional record, expressed confidence in his ability to win, predicting a knockout victory in the fifth or sixth round.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in