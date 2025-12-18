Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Is Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua ‘free’ on Netflix - and what time is the main event?

Anthony Joshua (right) towers over Jake Paul
Anthony Joshua (right) towers over Jake Paul (Getty)
  • Anthony Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, is set to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a professional heavyweight bout.
  • The contest will take place on Friday 19 December at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, with main-event ring walks expected around 3:30 am GMT on Saturday.
  • This will be a professional fight, not an exhibition, meaning the result will go on each man’s record and a knockout is possible.
  • The match is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, with Joshua having a weight limit of 245lb.
  • The event will be streamed live and exclusively worldwide on Netflix, available to all existing and new subscribers without a pay-per-view charge.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in