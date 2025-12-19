The staggering fee Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua could receive for Netflix fight
- YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami tonight (19 December).
- Anthony Joshua, 36, is considered a significant favourite for the bout, despite his last fight being a stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.
- Jake Paul, 28, enters the professional contest with a 12-1 record, having recently secured decision wins against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Mike Tyson.
- The fight is anticipated to have a colossal prize fund, with reported figures ranging from £140m to £200m, potentially making it one of boxing's highest-earning events.
- Streaming live on Netflix, the match is viewed as a crucial moment for boxing in the US, attracting new audiences and pushing for modernised promotional approaches.