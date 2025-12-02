Jack Draper makes ‘tough call’ on tennis return after arm injury
- Jack Draper has withdrawn from this weekend's Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) in London.
- The British tennis player is continuing to manage a troublesome arm injury, which has limited his play since Wimbledon.
- Draper has played only one singles match since Wimbledon and none since the US Open due to bone bruising in his left arm.
- He stated on social media that it was a “tough call” but that he was “just not quite ready” and had been advised to take more time to recover.
- Draper is now scheduled to make his return to the tour at the United Cup in Perth in early January.