Jack Draper makes ‘tough call’ on tennis return after arm injury

Jack Draper has pulled out of a tennis tournament (Ben Whitley/PA)
Jack Draper has pulled out of a tennis tournament (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Jack Draper has withdrawn from this weekend's Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) in London.
  • The British tennis player is continuing to manage a troublesome arm injury, which has limited his play since Wimbledon.
  • Draper has played only one singles match since Wimbledon and none since the US Open due to bone bruising in his left arm.
  • He stated on social media that it was a “tough call” but that he was “just not quite ready” and had been advised to take more time to recover.
  • Draper is now scheduled to make his return to the tour at the United Cup in Perth in early January.
