Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Wales star to miss start of Six Nations

Jac Morgan dislocated his shoulder during the defeat to Argentina at the start of November while scoring a try
Jac Morgan dislocated his shoulder during the defeat to Argentina at the start of November while scoring a try (Getty Images)
  • Wales captain Jac Morgan has undergone shoulder surgery for a dislocation sustained in November.
  • The injury occurred during a match against Argentina, causing him to miss recent fixtures.
  • Morgan is now expected to miss at least the beginning of the upcoming Six Nations tournament.
  • His recovery period is estimated at four to five months, making his full participation in the campaign doubtful.
  • Amid uncertainty in Welsh domestic rugby, Morgan is reportedly considering a move to English clubs such as Saracens or Gloucester.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in