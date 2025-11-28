Wales star to miss start of Six Nations
- Wales captain Jac Morgan has undergone shoulder surgery for a dislocation sustained in November.
- The injury occurred during a match against Argentina, causing him to miss recent fixtures.
- Morgan is now expected to miss at least the beginning of the upcoming Six Nations tournament.
- His recovery period is estimated at four to five months, making his full participation in the campaign doubtful.
- Amid uncertainty in Welsh domestic rugby, Morgan is reportedly considering a move to English clubs such as Saracens or Gloucester.