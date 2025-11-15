Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Springboks overcome second red card in a week to defeat Italy

South Africa's flanker Siya Kolisi, right, tackles at the Allianz Stadium in Turin
South Africa's flanker Siya Kolisi, right, tackles at the Allianz Stadium in Turin (AFP via Getty Images)
  • South Africa defeated Italy 32-14 in Turin, overcoming a controversial first-half red card for the second consecutive week.
  • Springboks lock Franco Mostert was dismissed for an illegal tackle on Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi.
  • Coach Rassie Erasmus made tactical changes before half-time and there was a delay to the restart as Gerhard Steenekamp was taken off for a head injury assessment.
  • Tries from Marco van Staden, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams, and Ethan Hooker secured the victory for the Springboks.
  • Italy's Ange Capuozzo scored, but the Azzurri were unable to capitalise on their opportunities, allowing South Africa to extend their lead.

