Why Israel’s next football match will have heightened security measures

Trump signs book on arrival at Israel's Knesset
  • Israel's World Cup qualifying match against Italy in Udine is set to proceed under heightened security measures.
  • A pro-Palestinian march, expected to draw 10,000 participants, is scheduled for the city centre hours before kickoff, with authorities planning to keep it separate from the stadium.
  • Extensive security protocols, including roadblocks, helicopter surveillance, and a high police presence, have been implemented, classifying the match as a highest-risk event.
  • The game takes place shortly after a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange, with Italy's coach Gennaro Gattuso acknowledging the external situation while focusing on the team's performance.
  • Italy needs to win the match to improve its chances of securing a playoff spot for the World Cup, aiming to avoid missing a third consecutive tournament.
