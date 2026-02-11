Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NBA star handed lengthy ban for fighting

Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for seven games
Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for seven games (AP)
  • The NBA has issued significant suspensions following an on-court brawl between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.
  • Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart received the heaviest penalty with a seven-game ban, partly due to his “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” and leaving the bench.
  • Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté were each suspended for four games, while Pistons centre Jalen Duren received a two-game ban.
  • The altercation began when Duren was fouled by Diabaté, leading to a confrontation where Duren struck Diabaté, escalating into a wider melee involving Bridges and Stewart.
  • All four players were ejected from Monday night's game, and their suspensions are effective immediately, causing them to miss upcoming fixtures.
