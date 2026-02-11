NBA star handed lengthy ban for fighting
- The NBA has issued significant suspensions following an on-court brawl between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.
- Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart received the heaviest penalty with a seven-game ban, partly due to his “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” and leaving the bench.
- Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté were each suspended for four games, while Pistons centre Jalen Duren received a two-game ban.
- The altercation began when Duren was fouled by Diabaté, leading to a confrontation where Duren struck Diabaté, escalating into a wider melee involving Bridges and Stewart.
- All four players were ejected from Monday night's game, and their suspensions are effective immediately, causing them to miss upcoming fixtures.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks