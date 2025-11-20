Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ireland make big selection call for South Africa showdown

Andy Farrell has picked Sam Prendergast at fly-half to face South Africa
Andy Farrell has picked Sam Prendergast at fly-half to face South Africa (Getty)
  • Sam Prendergast has been retained as Ireland’s starting fly-half for their final Test of 2025 against world champions South Africa.
  • The 22-year-old impressed in last weekend’s win over Australia and will again start ahead of Jack Crowley.
  • Ireland have Garry Ringrose returning from injury to partner Bundee Aki in the centres, with Andrew Porter and Josh van der Flier also back in the starting forward pack.
  • South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has recalled several established starters, including Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fly-half, for the crucial match.
  • RG Snyman is set to earn his 50th cap for South Africa, providing lock cover from the bench.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in