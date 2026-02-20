Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anger as Indian-linked teams ‘unlikely to pick Pakistan players for The Hundred’

  • Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to intervene following reports that four IPL-linked teams in The Hundred will not consider Pakistani players.
  • Half of The Hundred teams are now part or fully owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, with some already rebranded to align with their IPL counterparts.
  • Reports indicate these IPL-linked teams are avoiding Pakistani players due to fears of political backlash, a practice mirroring the IPL's own policy since 2009 amid India-Pakistan tensions.
  • This trend is also observed in other global franchise leagues, such as South Africa's SA20 and the UAE's ILT20, where Indian-owned franchises have consistently not signed Pakistani players.
  • The ECB stated that The Hundred welcomes players from all nations and expects teams to reflect this in the auction, highlighting its anti-discrimination policies and the registration of Pakistani players for the auction.
