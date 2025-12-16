Ashes cricketer makes IPL auction history
- Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has become the most expensive overseas player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
- Kolkata Knight Riders secured his services for the 2026 season at Tuesday's auction for a staggering 252 million Indian rupees ($2.77 million).
- This record-breaking sum places Green as the third most expensive player overall in IPL history behind Indian internationals Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.
- Green, who previously played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, missed the 2025 season while recovering from back surgery.
- He is currently featuring in the Ashes against England and was part of Australia's World Test Championship and One-Day World Cup winning squads in 2023.