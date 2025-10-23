Country responds after seeing Olympic bid suspended due to ban on Israeli gymnasts
- Indonesia banned Israeli gymnasts from participating in a world championship event in Jakarta, citing its policy of not recognising Israel until Palestinian independence is acknowledged.
- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) responded by calling for international sporting federations to reject Indonesia as a host for major events.
- The IOC also suspended discussions regarding Indonesia's potential bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, demanding assurances that all athletes, regardless of nationality, will be eligible to compete in future.
- Indonesia's Minister of Youth and Sports, Erick Thohir, stated the decision was made to maintain public order and acknowledged the country would face consequences, including being barred from hosting future Olympic-umbrella events.
- The IOC plans to revise its qualification principles to ensure all athletes, irrespective of nationality, have access to qualification events and the Olympic Games.