India seal maiden Women’s Cricket World Cup triumph with victory over South Africa

India won the Women's Cricket World Cup for the first time on Sunday
India won the Women's Cricket World Cup for the first time on Sunday (AP)
  • India have claimed their maiden Women's World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
  • Batting first, India posted a total of 298-7, with significant contributions from Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58).
  • South Africa's chase was spearheaded by captain Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 101, but they were eventually bowled out for 246.
  • Deepti Sharma delivered a standout all-round performance for India, taking 5-39 with the ball in addition to her half-century.
  • With this victory, India joins Australia, England, and New Zealand as the only countries to have won the showpiece tournament.
