The one in a million event at India vs South Africa cricket match
- India lost their 20th consecutive coin toss in one-day internationals ahead of their match with South Africa on Wednesday.
- The streak started back in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia when Rohit Sharma was still captain.
- KL Rahul was the stand-in captain for Wednesday’s match and came out on the wrong end of the coin toss.
- According to statistics, the odds of losing 20 coin tosses on the trot are one in 1,048,576.
- After losing the toss, India were put into bat first in the game in Raipur.