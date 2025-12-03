Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The one in a million event at India vs South Africa cricket match

India lost the coin toss for the 20th time in a row in one-day internationals on Wednesday
  • India lost their 20th consecutive coin toss in one-day internationals ahead of their match with South Africa on Wednesday.
  • The streak started back in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia when Rohit Sharma was still captain.
  • KL Rahul was the stand-in captain for Wednesday’s match and came out on the wrong end of the coin toss.
  • According to statistics, the odds of losing 20 coin tosses on the trot are one in 1,048,576.
  • After losing the toss, India were put into bat first in the game in Raipur.

