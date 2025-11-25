India and Pakistan to clash at T20 World Cup as England discover opponents
- The draw for the 2026 Twenty20 World Cup confirmed a highly anticipated group stage match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Colombo on 15 February.
- The 20-team tournament is scheduled from 7 February to 8 March, utilising eight venues across India (five) and Sri Lanka (three).
- Due to strained political ties, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, and the final will be relocated to Colombo if Pakistan reaches the decider.
- England have been placed in Group C alongside West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy.
- The top two from each of the four groups will go into the Super Eight phase, with the top four from that then reaching the semi-finals.