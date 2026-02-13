Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Quad God’ Ilia Malinin stumbles during devastating Olympic performance

  • Ilia Malinin, known as the “Quad God” and a strong favorite, delivered an error-strewn performance in the Olympic figure skating final, falling off the podium.
  • Despite his ambition to land seven quads, Malinin struggled with multiple jumps, including the quad axel, and finished in eighth place.
  • Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov, a 100-1 outsider, produced a flawless routine featuring five quadruple jumps to secure a shock gold medal.
  • Malinin expressed disbelief and shock at his performance, stating he 'just blew it' and might have been 'too confident'.
  • Shaidorov's victory marked one of the greatest upsets in Olympic figure skating history, as other top contenders, including Japan's Yuma Kagiyama, also faltered.
