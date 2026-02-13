Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tottenham close in on interim manager appointment

Igor Tudor is close to becoming Tottenham’s interim manager
Igor Tudor is close to becoming Tottenham’s interim manager (Getty Images)
  • Tottenham have agreed a deal with Igor Tudor as they seek to appoint an experienced interim head coach to replace Thomas Frank.
  • Tudor, a former Croatia international and Juventus centre-back, emerged as a surprising leading candidate for the role.
  • He was sacked by Juventus in October after seven months, having led them to a fourth-place Serie A finish last season before an eight-game winless run.
  • Tottenham intend to appoint an interim coach before naming a permanent successor in the summer.
  • Tottenham are currently 16th in the Premier League, five points above the relegation zone, with their next game against Arsenal on 22 February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in