Tottenham close in on interim manager appointment
- Tottenham have agreed a deal with Igor Tudor as they seek to appoint an experienced interim head coach to replace Thomas Frank.
- Tudor, a former Croatia international and Juventus centre-back, emerged as a surprising leading candidate for the role.
- He was sacked by Juventus in October after seven months, having led them to a fourth-place Serie A finish last season before an eight-game winless run.
- Tottenham intend to appoint an interim coach before naming a permanent successor in the summer.
- Tottenham are currently 16th in the Premier League, five points above the relegation zone, with their next game against Arsenal on 22 February.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks