Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The changes football’s lawmakers are set to propose next week

Related: Jose Mourinho makes laptop protest after goal disallowed by VAR
  • Football lawmakers are set to discuss extending VAR's reach to include second yellow card decisions at a meeting next week.
  • This follows a controversial dismissal in a Champions League match where an Olympiacos player received a second yellow for minimal contact, a decision VAR could not currently review.
  • The International Football Association Board (IFAB) panels will also consider new measures to tackle time-wasting, potentially introducing time limits for throw-ins and dead-ball goal kicks.
  • Discussions will also cover the offside law, with updates on trials of the 'daylight' offside rule and a broader debate on the objectives of any potential changes.
  • Any proposed changes to the laws of the game must be applicable and understandable across all levels of football, from professional to grassroots.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in