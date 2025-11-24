Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye sent off for slapping team-mate
- Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye received a red card against Manchester United after an on-pitch altercation with team-mate Micheal Keane.
- Gueye remonstrated with Keane after a Manchester United attack broke down and then appeared to slap his team-mate. Keane reacted by pushing Gueye away.
- The Senegalese midfielder was then sent off by referee Tony Harrington.
- The red card led to an angry reaction from Gueye, who had to be held back by his team-mates.
- The laws state that striking an opponent, or any other person, on the head or face, with their hand or arm, unless the force was negligible, is a red card offence.