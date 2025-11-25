Idrissa Gueye breaks silence after slapping Everton team-mate in win over Man United
- Idrissa Gueye was sent off for slapping his Everton team-mate Michael Keane during their match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.
- The incident led to Gueye's dismissal for violent conduct, resulting in a three-match ban.
- Despite playing with 10 men for over 80 minutes, including stoppage time, Everton secured a 1-0 victory against Manchester United.
- Gueye issued a public apology on social media, taking full responsibility for his actions and expressing regret to Keane, his team-mates, staff, fans, and the club.
- Everton manager David Moyes confirmed Gueye had apologised privately to Keane and questioned the referee's swift decision to issue a red card.