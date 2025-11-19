Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ice hockey chiefs confirm stance on neck guards for Winter Olympics

Neck guards will be mandatory at next year’s Winter Olympics
Neck guards will be mandatory at next year’s Winter Olympics (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has confirmed that neck guards will be compulsory for all ice hockey players at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in 2026.
  • This decision follows the IIHF's announcement in December 2023 to make neck guards mandatory in all its competitions, though a specific start date was not initially given.
  • The move comes after the death of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson in October 2023, who suffered a fatal neck injury from a skate during a British Elite League match.
  • While Ice Hockey UK already mandates neck guards for its national team, the British Elite League has only 'strongly encouraged' their use since Johnson's death, not making them a requirement.
  • North America's National Hockey League (NHL) will make neck guards compulsory for new players from the 2026-27 season but not for existing players.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in