Ian Wright explains why he is ‘worried’ for Jude Bellingham
- Ian Wright has defended England international Jude Bellingham on The Overlap podcast following media criticism over his perceived reluctance to be substituted, and admitted he is “worried” for the midfielder.
- The incident occurred during England's 2-0 victory over Albania on Sunday, where Bellingham appeared frustrated at being taken off.
- Wright argued that the backlash against Bellingham is rooted in racism, suggesting his self-assured demeanour “frightens” some people, while claiming some are not “ready for a black superstar”.
- He drew parallels with Gary Neville's recollection of Raheem Sterling's past experiences of unfair media targeting due to his race.
- Wright stated that Bellingham's outspoken nature and high-level performance, combined with his race, do not sit well with certain individuals, contrasting him with more “humble” black players, such as N’Golo Kante.