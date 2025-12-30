Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool legend Ian Rush ‘thought it was the end’ after collapsing at home

Ian Rush has opened up on his ‘terrifying experience’ after being hospitalised earlier this month (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Liverpool legend Ian Rush, 64, collapsed at home earlier this month and was taken to Countess of Chester hospital.
  • He spent 48 hours in intensive care after contracting “superflu” before being discharged after five days in hospital.
  • Speaking at the World Sports Summit in Dubai, Rush admitted it was a “terrifying experience” and that he “thought it was the end”.
  • Rush revealed how he suffered a panic attack as he was struggling to breathe while his wife, Carol, called for an ambulance to transport him from his home to hospital.
  • Rush said his health scare had given him a “big kick” and he is now doing breathing exercises three times a day as he looks to return to full health.

