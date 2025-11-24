Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Irish star claims he’s a ‘faster version’ of Conor McGregor as he calls for UFC title shot

Ian Machado Garry feels he is ‘faster’ than Conor McGregor and wants to face Islam Makhachev
Ian Machado Garry feels he is ‘faster’ than Conor McGregor and wants to face Islam Makhachev (Getty Images)
  • Ian Machado Garry secured a unanimous decision victory over former champion Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar on Saturday.
  • This win, coupled with an earlier defeat of Carlos Prates, strengthens the number-six ranked Garry's claim for a welterweight title shot.
  • Garry has publicly challenged newly-crowned welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, who recently became a two-division champion.
  • He frames the potential bout as a continuation of the Ireland vs. Dagestan rivalry in MMA, positioning himself as Conor McGregor's protege against Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege.
  • Garry believes he is a “longer, faster, more versatile version” of McGregor and insists a clash with Makhachev would be the “perfect fight to make”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in