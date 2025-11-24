Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ian Botham takes aim at England’s ‘mollycoddled’ stars after Ashes capitulation

Ian Botham has criticised England after they lost the first Ashes Test (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ian Botham has criticised England after they lost the first Ashes Test (Mike Egerton/PA)
  • Ian Botham has hit out at the England cricket team after they collapsed to an eight-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test against Australia.
  • He told The Telegraph that England’s bowlers are “mollycoddled” and branded the team’s decision to prepare for the Ashes by playing a one-day series in New Zealand as “absolute nonsense”.
  • England have opted against playing a pink-ball warm-up match in Canberra and will instead focus on more net sessions ahead of the second Test, but Botham insisted “nets are for fishing”.
  • Ben Stokes hit out at former players before the Ashes for criticising his team’s preparations, labelling them “has-beens”.
  • Botham claims he is not sure whether Stokes was being serious, but has urged England to “prove me wrong” by bouncing back in the next four Tests.

