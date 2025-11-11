Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ian Botham takes fresh swipe at England’s Ashes preparations

Ian Botham has hit out at England’s approach to preparing for the Ashes (Mike Egerton/PA)
  • Cricket legend Ian Botham has raised concerns about England's limited warm-up schedule ahead of the Ashes series in Australia.
  • England will play only one three-day internal match against the England Lions before the Ashes commences on 21 November.
  • Botham believes this insufficient build-up will leave the team underprepared and unable to acclimatise to the unique Australian conditions as he told reporters “it’s not the way I would prepare”.
  • He contrasted this with previous successful tours that included more extensive warm-up games, having previously claimed the current approach “borders on arrogance”.
  • Botham, who was part of successful away Ashes tours, urged Ben Stokes's side to adopt an aggressive pace attack as England bid to win a series in Australia for the first time since 2010/11.
