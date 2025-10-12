Hull KR seals historic treble with Grand Final win
- Hull KR secured a historic 24-6 victory over Wigan in the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, dethroning the champions.
- The win made Hull KR only the fifth club to claim the Super League trophy and the first outside of Wigan, Leeds, or St Helens to triumph since 2003.
- Half-back Mikey Lewis was a standout player, scoring the opening try and creating another, with coach Willie Peters declaring that Lewis had “arrived” on the big stage.
- Wigan's head coach Matt Peet refused to blame individual errors for their defeat, acknowledging that Hull KR took their opportunities better.
- The game saw pivotal moments, including a sin-binning for Wigan's Brad O’Neill, which allowed Hull KR to score two tries with a numerical advantage.