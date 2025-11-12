Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Howard Webb responds to Liverpool complaints over disallowed goal in Man City loss

Liverpool's equaliser was ruled out due to Andy Robertson being in an offside position
Liverpool's equaliser was ruled out due to Andy Robertson being in an offside position (Getty)
  • Liverpool contacted PGMOL to raise concerns about the interpretation of offside rules after Virgil van Dijk's goal in their 3-0 loss against Manchester City was disallowed.
  • The goal was ruled out because Andy Robertson was deemed to be in an offside position and “making an obvious action directly in front of the goalkeeper”.
  • Liverpool argued that Robertson did not interfere with play and that the decision was an “obvious and clear wrong decision”, according to their head coach, Arne Slot.
  • Referees' chief Howard Webb defended the VAR decision, stating it was “not unreasonable” for officials to conclude Robertson impacted goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s attempt at a save.
  • Liverpool also questioned why VAR Michael Oliver did not invite referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in