Howard Webb responds to Liverpool complaints over disallowed goal in Man City loss
- Liverpool contacted PGMOL to raise concerns about the interpretation of offside rules after Virgil van Dijk's goal in their 3-0 loss against Manchester City was disallowed.
- The goal was ruled out because Andy Robertson was deemed to be in an offside position and “making an obvious action directly in front of the goalkeeper”.
- Liverpool argued that Robertson did not interfere with play and that the decision was an “obvious and clear wrong decision”, according to their head coach, Arne Slot.
- Referees' chief Howard Webb defended the VAR decision, stating it was “not unreasonable” for officials to conclude Robertson impacted goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s attempt at a save.
- Liverpool also questioned why VAR Michael Oliver did not invite referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor.