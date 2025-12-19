What time is Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight and is it ‘free’ to watch on Netflix?
- Anthony Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, is set to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a professional heavyweight bout.
- The contest will take place on Friday 19 December at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, with main-event ring walks expected around 3:30 am GMT on Saturday.
- This will be a professional fight, not an exhibition, meaning the result will go on each man’s record and a knockout is possible.
- The match is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, with Joshua having a weight limit of 245lb.
- The event will be streamed live and exclusively worldwide on Netflix, available to all existing and new subscribers without a pay-per-view charge.