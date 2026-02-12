Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukrainian star says Olympic ban for wearing war tribute helmet is a ‘terrible mistake’

Winter Olympics: Ukrainian athlete speaks out after disqualification over banned war tribute helmet
  • Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics just an hour before his event on Thursday.
  • The disqualification was due to his helmet, which featured images of people killed in the war with Russia, deemed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to contravene rules against making statements on the field of play.
  • Heraskevych met with IOC president Kirsty Coventry, but an agreement could not be reached, with Heraskevych stating the decision plays into “Russian propaganda”.
  • Reflecting on the disqualification, Heraskevych accused the IOC of making a “terrible mistake”.
  • Coventry maintained the IOC's decision was not political, citing the wishes of the Athletes' Commission to prohibit all messaging on the field of play, while allowing athletes to express views elsewhere.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in