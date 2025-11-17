Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry Kane reveals Arsenal duo are in England’s leadership group ahead of World Cup

Harry Kane has named the five players in England’s leadership group
Harry Kane has named the five players in England’s leadership group (The FA via Getty Images)
  • Harry Kane has revealed England's five-man leadership group ahead of next year’s World Cup.
  • The group includes Jude Bellingham, Marc Guehi and Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, alongside captain Kane.
  • This marks a changing of the guard from previous leaders such as Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire.
  • England completed their World Cup qualifying campaign with a perfect record, achieving eight wins and eight clean sheets.
  • Kane highlighted England’s strong qualifying performance as a sign of their potential for the tournament, where they are considered among the favourites.
