Major update on Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich
- Bayern Munich are in "intensive talks" with Harry Kane regarding his future, according to the club's sporting director Max Eberl.
- Eberl clarified that while discussions are ongoing, specific negotiations for a new contract have not necessarily commenced.
- Kane's current contract with Bayern runs until the summer of 2027, following his £100m move from Tottenham in 2023.
- The England captain is currently Europe's leading league goalscorer this season, having netted 24 times in the Bundesliga.
- Speculation suggests Kane may be tempted to return to the Premier League to pursue Alan Shearer's goalscoring record, or consider a move to Saudi Arabia, if he does not extend his contract in Germany.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks