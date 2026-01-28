Joe Root explains why Harry Brook imitated WWE icon in win over Sri Lanka
- Harry Brook scored an unbeaten 136 runs from 66 balls, helping England secure a 53-run victory over Sri Lanka and clinch a 2-1 ODI series win on Tuesday.
- Brook celebrated his century by mimicking wrestler 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's “beer smash” move, which drew attention given recent scrutiny over England's alleged “drinking culture”.
- The celebration followed Brook's previous apology for a nightclub altercation in New Zealand, where he admitted a “terrible mistake”.
- England captain Joe Root defended Brook's actions, stating there was “no malice” and it was his way of using humour to regain the team's trust.
- Root, who also scored an unbeaten 111 in the match, will not participate in the upcoming T20 series or World Cup, acknowledging his current position in that format.