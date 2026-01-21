England captain Harry Brook speaks out on nightclub bouncer altercation
- England cricket captain Harry Brook admitted to making a "terrible mistake" after an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand.
- Brook was fined and warned about his future conduct by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following the incident, which occurred the night before a one-day international.
- He expressed relief at retaining his captaincy, stating he informed the ECB of the event mid-game, which he believes saved him from more severe punishment.
- The incident contributed to broader concerns about England's "drinking culture" during the troubled Ashes series, prompting an ECB review into player behaviour.
- As a result, new restrictions, including a midnight curfew, have been agreed upon for the team's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka and the T20 World Cup.