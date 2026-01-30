Harry Brook shares revised statement on nightclub incident
- England cricketer Harry Brook has expressed regret over his earlier false claim of being alone during a nightclub incident in New Zealand where he was 'clocked' by a bouncer.
- Brook admitted that teammates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were also present, retracting his initial statement made to protect them.
- Both Bethell and Tongue were fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for their involvement and are now under scrutiny by the independent Cricket Regulator.
- Brook was previously fined by the ECB for the October altercation and issued an apology to fans at the start of the current Sri Lanka tour.
- The incident's details emerged after England's Ashes defeat, prompting an ECB review into player behaviour, which has already led to measures like a midnight curfew for players.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks