Hannah Hampton namechecks Mary Earps as inspiration after winning major BBC award
- England and Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been voted BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2025.
- Hampton starred as England won the Euros for the second successive time in July.
- She replaced Mary Earps as England’s No 1 before the tournament, leading to Earps announcing her international retirement.
- Earps subsequently criticised Hampton in her autobiography, branding her former teammate “disruptive” and “unreliable” when she was dropped from the national team squad earlier on in her career before later being recalled.
- However, upon accepting the award, Hampton namechecked Earps as someone who has “changed the perception of women’s goalkeeping” as she noted how those before her had inspired her rise.